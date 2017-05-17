As Trump's woes mount, congressional Republicans arrive at a moment of reckoning - The Washington Post

Congressional Republicans are finally getting tired of the BS from the White House.

Events of the past eight days have robbed Republicans of the luxury of trying to keep focused on their agenda while believing that a sense of calm and normalcy will eventually settle around the president and his White House. Reality long has suggested something different, and cascading events have driven home that this president operates under a new definition of normal. Last week brought the unexpected firing of James B. Comey as FBI director and shifting explanations of the reasons. On Monday, The Washington Post dropped another bombshell, reporting that Trump has shared highly classified intelligence with Russian officials. As the White House went into full damage control over that revelation on Tuesday, the New York Times published another stunner, reporting that in February the president sought to persuade Comey to back off the FBI investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn.