Newsvine

gmross I'm not with Trump.

About I am a Democrat Articles: 100 Seeds: 105 Comments: 20767 Since: Sep 2010

Ex-teacher pleads not guilty in kidnapping case

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gmross I'm not with Trump. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 6:50 AM
Discuss:

NASHVILLE  A now-former teacher charged with fleeing Tennessee with one of his students has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Tad Cummins of Columbia, Tenn., entered the plea in a court filing and waived his appearance for an arraignment that had been scheduled for Thursday. It's common for defendants to plead not guilty early in a case.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor