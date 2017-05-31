Ex-teacher pleads not guilty in kidnapping case

NASHVILLE A now-former teacher charged with fleeing Tennessee with one of his students has pleaded not guilty in federal court.
Tad Cummins of Columbia, Tenn., entered the plea in a court filing and waived his appearance for an arraignment that had been scheduled for Thursday. It's common for defendants to plead not guilty early in a case.
