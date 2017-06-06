In this case, I think maybe, she needs a medal. Don't get me wrong, what she did was wrong but, there are times in every society when people need to ignore some rules, I think this is one of them, we deserve to know how far this hacking went and, who were the ones involved on this side of the world.
The easy trail that led the feds to Reality Winner, alleged source of NSA leak
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 9:53 AM
