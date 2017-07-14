Trump Jr. pitch was part of broad Russian effort

More mud on the water, as if there wasn't enough there to begin with we have a GOP Senator trying to add to it by casting mud from an outside source.

Trump Jr., unlike Rep. Rohrabacher was on official business, that wasn't related to a campaign, when he was given this information, this is the difference that makes what Jr. did illegal according to election law.

Two months before Donald Trump Jr.'s encounter with a Russian figure, a key House subcommittee chairman received a similar overture in Moscow offering derogatory information about a U.S. policy that was upsetting Vladimir Putin.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican with a reputation as a Moscow ally in Congress, told The Hill the information he received in April 2016 came from the chief prosecutor in Moscow and painted an alternative picture of the Russian fraud case that led to the passage of anti-Russia legislation in Congress known as the Magnitsky Act.