Trump Associate Boasted That Moscow Business Deal 'Will Get Donald Elected'

Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:42 PM
American intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election to try to help Mr. Trump. Investigators want to know whether anyone on Mr. Trump's team was part of that process.

Mr. Sater, a Russian immigrant, said he had lined up financing for the Trump Tower deal with VTB Bank, a Russian bank that was under American sanctions for involvement in Moscow's efforts to undermine democracy in Ukraine. In another email, Mr. Sater envisioned a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Moscow.

"I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected,' Mr. Sater wrote.

Four Russian Banks and, a German bank known for laundering Russian money connected to the Trump family, Hmmmmm.

