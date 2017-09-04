Newsvine

South Korea simulates attack on North's nuke site after test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP)  Following U.S. warnings to North Korea of a "massive military response," South Korea on Monday fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang detonated its largest ever nuclear test explosion.

South Korea's Defense Ministry also said Monday that North Korea appeared to be planning a future missile launch, possibly of an ICBM, to show off its claimed ability to target the United States with nuclear weapons, though it was unclear when this might happen.

The two crazy children leading the U.S. and, NK really want to go at it.

