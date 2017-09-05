Newsvine

Was Driver Acting in Self-Defense? - FactCheck.org

Q: Does a video corroborate a belief by Charlottesville police officers that the driver in the fatal car attack at a white nationalist rally was not acting maliciously?

A: No. Police have charged James Alex Fields Jr. with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

 

FULL ANSWER

The Department of Memes, which describes itself as focusing on "right-wing politics," purports to have video that corroborates its previous story that "police officers in Charlottesville believed the driver was not acting maliciously, suggesting he was scared by the protesters on every side of his vehicle and he did not know what to do."

That doesn't jibe with official police statements about what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, where James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, was accused of driving his car into counterprotesters at an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally.

