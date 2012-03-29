Bluebird Sisters GREAT Poem!

Today on the vine I ran across a poem in an article, I like it so much as others did that I thought it should be available to all in the vine without having to look up the ariticle in question. Bluebird Sister said it was alright to publish so here it is.

Barak Obama wins election, Tea party insurrection, regulation imperfection, WiFi internet connection.

Negatism, socialism, communism, marxism, racism, fascism, running low on optimism.

Homicide, suicide, infanticide, fratricide, Breitbart died, same sex bride, GOP heads collide.

Death panel, snuggies flannel, gotta watch the FOX channel.

Steve Jobs, no jobs, candidates are throwing lobs.

Town halls, morale falls, flash mobs in the shopping malls.

Cops making drug buys, House speaker Boehner cries.

Earthquakes around the earth, lies about Obama's birth.

Hard to get the truth, I guess, BP made a great big mess.

Middle east up in the air, must repeal Obamacare.

Osama killed by seal team 6, twitter full of Weiner pics.

Debt ceiling downgrade, angry over China trade, accusations falsely made, approval for the congress fade.

GOP debates a bore, cussing on the senate floor, end of the Iraqi war, rich don't want to pay no more.

Politicians run their mouth, Romney can't win in the south.

Santorum, a religious nut, Romney's gonna kick his butt.

Sarah Palin, Glen Beck, cannot keep their mouths in check, don't believe them, what the heck, country's in a total wreck.

GOP insults fly, disapprove of Occupy, tax too high, Afghans die, UFO's up in the sky.

Stop the madness, cut it out, freedom's what we're all about, we won't let this country fall, equality for one and all.

Let's fix this so we can be free, VOTE AGAINST THE GOP.