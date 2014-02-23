The Lost Child.

A mans son wanted to go his own way, he told his Father that he didn't want to go to college and be a lawyer like he did, he wanted to try his hand at acting, he also informed his Dad that he was Gay. His Father disowned him and told him to get out of the house and to never come back, that he was dead to him. The son left with just the clothes on his back and the little bit of money he had saved.

Years past and the son tried his hand at acting, he was pretty good but, he wasn't a major star, he had some bit parts in different tv shows and commercials but, he made enough money to do as he wished....for a while. The kid wanted one thing above all, it was something he had never been able to tell his Father, or his Mother, he wanted to be a woman, this was the one thing he had been saving up for since he left home. One day he called his mother, they were still on speaking terms and his Father didn't know about it since he probably would have ended it if he knew, the son told his mother what he wanted to do with his saved money, his mother asked him if he was sure he really wanted to do it, he said he was and that his therapist agreed that he was doing the right thing, his mother said she wasn't sure, but, if he was then he should do what he felt in his heart.

Several years had past since Charles had kicked his oldest son out of the house for being Gay, he had felt bad about it but, there wasn't anything to be done for it, after all, he had to show his strength, having a Gay son around would have made him look weak to his buddy's. Charles thought about it over the years and realize how stupid he had been, this was his son, yeah, he had another son that went into the family business, a law firm, and yeah, that son was married and had two great kids but, he hadn't heard anything about his other son in years, he didn't even know if he was happy, sad, or, dead, Charles had seen a couple of shows that his son was on, and, his heart had leaped for joy when he saw him but, he couldn't bring himself to seek him out his pride kept getting in the way.

One day there was a knock on the door, a young lady stood at the door when Charles opened it, there was something familiar about the woman but, Charles couldn't place it, the woman asked if his wife was home, Charles answered "Yes." and let her in, then he went and got his wife, when she saw the girl she ran up to her and hugged her like she knew the girl, and that is when his wife told him, "This is Carol, our new daughter, you knew her as Carl, your son." Charles stood there for a moment and then he broke into tears of joy, he thought his son had died, there was no word of him from anyone, and he had just faded out of tv, Charles hugged his new daughter, this would take some getting use to, but, Charles decided he was determined to get use to it, and to love his child with all his might.