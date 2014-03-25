Companies have Religious Rights?? Let's look into the future of such an idea.

I was sitting in my truck listening to MSNBC talk about the case before the SCOTUS concerning Hobby Lobby and thought of some of the possibility's if they gave Hobby Lobby what they wanted, religious rights, I thought of the possibilities mentioned on the news about how a company could discriminate against other groups besides women and then I thought of another possibility, a company's owners might be Christian but, what about all the people who work for that company, they have first amendment rights too. What of their First Amendment rights within the company? I'm a Pagan, some of my beliefs fall in line with what Jesus said in his life time, Judge not lest ye be judged, Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, these are but a few of the things I try to live by, it's hard sometimes but, I do it. Let's work on the assumption that my boss is a Christian, he wants me to work on one of our holiest days, Christians and most Americans call it Halloween, we call it Samhain, I want to take the day off and perform a rutual on that day but, he doesn't let me and I get fired because, it's against his Christian teachings to "Suffer a Witch", do I have a recourse under the Constitution to sue him? Of course I do, will I win the case? Maybe not, maybe I will, it depends on the judge in the case, if he or, she follows the Constitution and the law to the letter I'll win, but, if he or she is a Christian and goes by what they believe, maybe I won't win.

The same can be said for most of the other religions we have in this country, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Kistna, Judaism and I don't know how many others. The fact is there are more religions in this country than in many others, the reason is that we are a melting pot of not just people but, of ideas and Philosophy's, this holds true in our business lives as well, we can't own a business and assume that everyone we do business with or, that we employ believes as we do to the last syllable of our Holy Books, it just doesn't happen in the real world. If this gets through the Supreme Court we will see more law suits for individual religious cases against company's violating the religious beliefs of individuals and other company's the courts would be jammed with cases on religious grounds. Not only would we have cases filed on religious grounds but, we would also see company's like Hobby Lobby losing female employees in droves, think of this, if you refuse to help a woman get something that her doctor has prescribed for her, ie, BIRTH CONTROL MEDICATION, she will leave and find a job where the employer does cover such things. About 90% of the women in this country of reproductive age uses birth control of some kind, it is not abortion if the medication involved PREVENTS a woman from becoming pregnant in the first place, and, some of the birth control medication is used for other female problems, such as cervical cancer, tell a woman she can't have the medicine she needs for cervical cancer because it is a birth control medication and you are condemning her to death.

Now, for the other half of the story. Suppose this passes and I decide to open a business, say a barber shop, I refuse to hire Christians or, cut Christians hair because they believe in a Bible that says burning a witch is the right thing to do or, let's say that I decide that I don't want anyone in my store with a Christian or, Hebrew symbol on them, or, and the list goes on and on, pretty soon I don't have anyone in my shop except the Pagans, and even some of them I can't have in there because they wear a Christian or Hebrew symbol on them. This case would be better suited if it were lost to Hobby Lobby, company's and corporations are not people, they don't and should not have the same rights as individuals, they are manned by people of different beliefs and when a company takes into account what ALL of the people in the Company believe, I think that they would be surprised at the results, and they would never again think that suppressing a womans right to medical help or, medicine is ever the right thing to do.