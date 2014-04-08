EDITORIAL: God Guns and WWJD to the Republicans on the Day of Judgement.

I've seen a debate taking place here that demands that President Obama somehow force the Christian religion on other nations, of course there isn't any real things that these right wing religious types say the president should do to accomplish this act but, they still want him to do something. These same people talk about using guns to defend themselves from the "others", that they need these guns to defend themselves from the lawlessness of the United States or, the ones who would come into their homes and take what they have, yet, they can't say who these others are just, the others. They want the president to send in troops to Syria and other places like Iran and Russia to make the leaders there "turn to God", yet, they aren't willing to take up the sword themselves to do it, I have a question for these "Christian Crusaders". Do you remember what Christ said about taking up the sword? I do, he said, "Those who live by the sword SHALL die by the sword." and, even God had a few words for those who would seek vengeance, "Vengeance is mine." It seems pretty clear to me, God and Jesus do not want us to take matters into our own hands, in fact they don't want us owning any weapons of any kind, it's His job to take retribution and to seek vengeance for us. Those of you who believe in Yaweh and Jesus should seek peaceful means to over power your enemies yet, every chance you get your calling for war, death, and any other means other than peace so, what do you think Jesus is thinking at this time about his supposed followers? Jesus gives us the answer, he stated that in the judgment he would look at those who said, "Lord, Lord." and he would say to them, "I never knew you." Kinda sad I think.