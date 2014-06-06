What Might Have Happened if D-Day had Gone Differently for My Dad.

Every June 6th I think of this and this is the first time I've told this to anyone, other than my sister. What might have happened if D-Day had gone differently for my father. My father was Sargent Ross on D-Day, he was assigned to the artillery division of the 82 Airborne, from what he said he went in during the second week of fighting after D-Day and spent the rest of the war moving from fight to fight ending in Northern Germany 6 weeks AFTER the official end of the war.

But, what if things had gone differently for him, suppose he had gone in on the first day, would he have survived that day and the next two weeks to come home? This question has plagued me my whole life, I was born 11 years to the day after D-Day, so, today is my birthday, I'm 58 years old now, and I think of these men that fought that battle on my birthday in 1944, 9000 of them will never come home, and if it wasn't for fate my father might be among them. How does fate decide these things, or, Yaweh? How is it decided by any Higher Being who lives in a war and who dies, which side wins even?

I think today of the fate of Bowe Bergdahl and so many others during the last two wars we have fought and wonder what makes any of them any different than those who fought, died, or was captured during any war but, mostly this one on this particular day. Anyone who raises a weapon in anger is wrong, the thing about these men who fought in wars is some fought in anger, some, however, fought because of duty, my father was one of the later. He joined the Army because it was a job, he was a depression worker who saw an opportunity in the Army and signed up when the Horse Cavalry still existed, he was one of the last 50 members of that sacred unit. He and my mother met when he was stationed at Camp Jackson in South Carolina, he was there setting it up with hundreds of other soldiers in the thirties, you would know the base today as Fort Jackson, they married and moved to Iowa were my oldest brother was born, then they went back to Camp Jackson and my sister was born two years later, my other sister Beth (whom I've written about here before), and I wouldn't be born until years after WWII. It was during this time that my father predicted that the war would start with an attack from Japan, not Germany on the United States. Smart for a Sargent.

So, would I have even been born if my father had been killed? Certainly not as gmross but, I would have been born I think, my mother was young, pretty and vibrant, many war widows did remarry after the war and I think she would have done so. I'm glad my father survived the war but, I still wonder about what would have happened if the war had gone differently for those who did die in that day known to us as D-Day, what would they have done after the war, how many children would have been born that weren't? Then I think of the current crop of Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines and, I wonder what they think of the men that fought during WWII. I think of Bowe Bergdahl today who sits in Germany wondering about his future, listening to all the politicians, and pundits talking about him and saying the things that they are saying, he had doubts about our country and our wars, in particular the current war in Afghanistan when he disappeared and ended up in enemy hands, how have those doubts doubled since his return. How can we as Americans expect him or, any service member today to be patriotic with the way we are treating Bergdahl and his family today? Shouldn't he doubt our government and in particular the politicians that have sent our servicemen into wars over the past 13 years? After all, it was a politician and the government that lied about the war in Iraq, and, it is the government that is now saying things about Bergdahl before he has even had charges brought against him, people in our system are SUPPOSE to be innocent UNTIL they are proved guilty in a court of law. Here we are on Newsvine today yesterday and in previous days saying he is guilty and nothing, NOTHING has been proven in a court of law.