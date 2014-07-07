OP ED: What Happened the Last Time Voting Rights was a Political Issue.

I was a teen back when voting rights was an issue before an election year. The issue then was the age limitations on voting, the draft stated that any male could be drafted for service in the military at age 18 however, the voting laws stated that only persons 21 and older could register to vote so, people started asking why an 18 year old could get drafted into the military but, couldn't vote, Richard M. Nixon (R) who was president at the time signed the 26th amendment to the Constitution which states, "No citizen who is 18 or, older RIGHT to vote shall be infringed or, amended by the federal government or, any state because of age." Now, some of you are going to say why are you bringing this up? The fact is the new voting laws infringe or, are amending a citizens right to vote who are 18 to 27, or, in some cases 60 to 100 years of age by requiring them to produce documents they don't have such as a state drivers license or, a birth certificate.

According to the 26th Amendment it is a right of citizens of the United States and of the individual states to vote in any election, just as it is a right of a citizen of the United States to speak their mind, or, to own a gun or, to not have their home searched without a warrant. The second amendment folks out there who keep spouting off about gun rights (even though I don't think guns have rights), should be up in arms (figuratively speaking) about a citizens right to vote yet, what do we see day after day, these same people saying, "It's ok to deny a citizen the right to vote, after all there's rampant voter fraud." When every investigation states that voter fraud accounts for less than 3 votes per 15 million voters.

If you want to prove that you are for the Constitution and EVERY SINGLE AMENDMENT in the Constitution then support the people who are fighting for a citizens right to vote, tell your legislatures not to vote for these STUPID and UNCONSTITUTIONAL voter ID laws after all it is the Constitution that prevents Tyrants from taking over, and, it is the Constitution which protects EVERY citizens right to vote, these laws, like the one in North Carolina only suppresses a citizens right to vote.