How to say your a Liberal.

Listening to "The Last Word" tonight I saw something that was enlightening, in a clip from a TV show two candidates for president were debating on TV about who was better suited to be president, one of the candidates "accused" the other of being Liberal that is when it got interesting, the other candidate instead of denying it owned the label and, started quoting a little bit of history, to paraphrase what he said it went something like this, "A liberal freed the slaves." the other candidate stated, "It was a Republican that freed the slaves." and the response was, "Yes, a liberal Republican freed the slaves, whatever happened to those liberal Republicans Senator?"

So, tonight I want to own the word liberal for everyone of us out there, since it seems that anyone who is to the left of the Tea Party is considered to be one. Liberals freed the slaves, liberals started this country, liberals got voting rights for women, liberals got voting rights for African-Americans, liberals constructed our highway system, liberals saved this country from bankruptcy, liberals started Medicaid and Medicare, liberals started the Social Security Act, liberals passed the Civil Rights Act, liberals started the EPA, liberals ended Monopoly's. What have conservatives done? Opposed everyone of these things.