Genocide in Gaza, an OPED

For generations, or, at least since 1947 we have been seeing fighting among the Israeli's and the Palestinians. Today, we see fighting in the Gaza strip, in the past it was PLO attacks on Israel, yet, today it's Israel and Hamas fighting each other over the strip of land east of Israel. Right now, thanks to a treaty garnered a few years ago the Palestinians are in control of the strip but, Israel broke the treaty by blockading the strip and preventing the Palestinians from getting supplies into the strip that would have allowed them to live a decent life so, the Palestinians dug tunnels to get supplies into the strip. Hamas decided to use the tunnels to attack Israeli sites and to harass the Israeli government because of the blockade. Understand, I'm not saying that either side has a right to do anything to the other side, what I am saying is that there are reasons for the fighting in the region, you can't mention the fighting in Gaza without talking about the fighting that took place in Israel before Gaza since that fighting has lead to the fighting we see today. Genocide is a dirty word and it should be, it is the total destruction of one race and, that is what we are seeing when we watch Israel fight the Palestinians. Not all the Palestinians are Hamas and, not all the Palestinians are Muslim, some of them are Jewish, yes, they are Jews as well. You have to think of the past when you think of Palestine, not only the historical past but, the Biblical past. Palestine was the name of the land that Israel took over when they left Egypt, so, the people who lived there were Palestinians, just as they are today, just as they were during the Roman occupation and just as they were during the Crusades. Some of the Jews after the destruction of the temple some 100 years after the death of Jesus left the region and went to live in Europe, some stayed behind in Palestine, some of those people in Palestine became Muslims and some didn't, the ones who didn't were classified as infidels by the Muslims and persecuted for their beliefs for decades, hated and shunned by their fellow Palestinians until the end of WWII, then in 1947 the west decided to create Israel again and things began to change, Israel, with the help of the west became strong and, then became a threat to the Arab country's in the region, not just the Palestinians.

The Palestinians decided that the only way to get their land back was to totally destroy Israel, the Israel of the west, which, in their eyes isn't the same Israel that existed prior to the Roman occupation, to them that Israel is still missing or, it exists in them not in the current government of Israel, thus we have a war of the old and the new, the old Israel "resides" in the Palestinians who lived in the region prior to 1947, the new Israel "resides" in the current government of Israel, which, in the eyes of the Palestinians, belongs to the west. The question we have been asking ourselves in the west is what do we do to help Israel survive, that is the wrong question to ask, either way Israel will survive, as I said earlier, not all Palestinians are Muslim and, not all Israeli's are from Europe, some are Palestinians. This is a fight between "relatives", not a fight between born enemies, think back to the birth of Abrahams two sons, the first children of Abraham, one was born of a servant woman of Sarah's one was born to Sarah, Abraham sent the servant woman and her child away and gave everything to Sarah's son, both children were given the same blessing from Yahweh, that their offspring would "out number the stars in the sky and never end". We are seeing that blessing carried out today in the Middle East, we are also seeing the rivalry carried out as well. I say, render humanitarian aid to both sides but, step back and let them fight it out until they wear themselves out and come to the table to talk a real peace, not just one that will last until the next fight. This may sound heartless but, I think this is what is needed in the region, Israel is the only country that is united in the fight against the Muslims yet, it is the Muslims who are "connected" to God in their fight, they were told by Allah, (remember, Allah is the same as Yahweh, just given a different name by the Arabs, they are the children of Abraham and the servant woman, there are also members of other races in there as well but, we should consider those people the same as the Christians in the west because they believe in Allah they are the children of Abraham by "adoption"). Considering what I added in parentheses we must then consider all Arabs as part of the family of Yahweh, maybe not Christ, some are Christians others are Muslims, and some are Jews, thus, it is all a family affair or, a family feud.

Now, back to the tunnels and the fighting in Gaza. The Genocide is in the destruction of the Palestinian people in total, Israel has upped the anti by killing women and children, yet, so has Hamas by killing women and children in Israel, both are doing evil things, however, not all Palestinians are Hamas soldiers, they are people who are trying to survive an assault on their homes by a country who has decided that they should be wiped off the face of the earth. Imagine if that were to happen here in the United States, say Canada decided that every person in the United States should be wiped off the face of the earth and then attacked us, they bombed every city and military target in the United States and then told the world that we had attacked them by building roads that went into their country and, then when we retaliated by attacking them they escalated the fighting by killing women and children and cutting off our supply routes and ports, they then agree to a ceasefire and still keep a blockade going so that we have to find blockade runners willing to get past the blockade to get food and supplies into the country, then the Canadians attack us again and say that we started it by breaking the ceasefire by attacking the blockade, what would you do in that situation. Think it over.