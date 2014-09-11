The Hydra of Terrorism

Let's go back a few decades, I was going to say years but, that doesn't go far enough. For many decades we can trace terrorism in the United States and the world, like the Hydra of ancient Greece terrorism has been among our different news stories from the days of Teddy Roosevelt and the Anarchists of his day to the PLO that fought Israel in the sixties and the fifties to ISIS and Al-Qaeda today we have had terrorism in our vocabulary for many, many years. So, what can we do about it? The current administration as has many administrations before it say, "Attack them were they live." Sounds good doesn't it? Attacking the terrorists were they live has accomplished a lot in the last one hundred years right? Wrong.

Give your opinion of what you think we can do today to stop ISIS and future terrorist groups from ever forming. If you can.