OP-ED: A PREDICTION I HOPE GOES VERY WRONG.

Last night the different states voted to have a Congress that is controlled by the Republicans, from what I can tell of the new majority there will be an almost filibuster proof Senate as well as a Republican held House, following is a prediction of what I think will happen, I hope I'm wrong.

1. The ACA will be repealed in both the House and the Senate, President Obama will veto the bill but, the House and the Senate will override the veto.

2. Voting laws will be enacted that will restrict voting in the 2016 election, the same kind of laws that are in some other states now.

3. The government will shutdown next fall because the president will refuse to cut spending on social programs.

4. The Senate and the House will start impeachment proceedings on the president within a year. (One thing to think about that the Republicans like Ted Cruz haven't thought about, if Obama is impeached in both houses then Joe Biden becomes president. Do they really want that?)

5. Planned Parenthood will be defunded and, all welfare programs including Medicaid and Medicare will end or, be privatized.

6. The VA will lose most of its funding.

7. DOMA will be reinstated.

8. Don't Ask Don't Tell will be reinstated and, veterans and service personnel who have come out will either lose their benefits or, be discharged from the military.

9. Corporations will receive more corporate welfare.

10. Millionaires and billionaires will receive greater tax cuts. As a result more taxes will be heaped on the poor and the middle class thus putting the final dagger in the middle class.