Why hasn't Loretta Lynch been Confirmined as Attorney General Yet? I'll Tell Ya

Many people have asked this question, it's been 140 days since she was nominated by President Obama for the post to replace Eric Holder as AG. The problem isn't over her qualifications, she is more than qualified for the post, the problem is she holds many of the same beliefs as the president on many issues, including immigration, this seems to be the main sticking point with the GOP, that Lynch thinks along the same lines on immigration as the president, however, if the nominee for the Attorney General did not think along the same lines as the president or, didn't agree with the president on certain legal issues, that person would not be the nominee.

For the GOP to ask for a nominee that does not think or, hold some of the same concerns over the law as the president makes no sense at all. The Attorney General in the past has been chosen by the president, (no matter who the president has been), because they think along the lines of the president on legal matters. Reagan did not chose an Attorney General because that AG thought differently than him on legal matters or, on how to enforce the law, he chose the AG because that person thought the same way he did concerning the law. For the GOP to hold up Lynch's nomination because she does hold some of the same views as the president is not only stupid, it is totally political.

Mind you, I don't mind this stall from the GOP but, unless they have changed their collective minds about Eric Holder, which I don't think they have, this stall tactic by the GOP only keeps Eric Holder in the job of Attorney General longer, something I would think would be abhorrent to the GOP.