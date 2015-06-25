Who will be the running mate of the winner of the GOP primaries? OPED

First, I think that Jeb! will win the primaries of the GOP, not because he has the better ideas but, because he is the only one that will come out of the primaries with something left of his dignity. The question is who will be his running mate, he will need someone that the base will accept but won't be to offensive to everyone else, so, will it be someone from the clown car or, will it be someone totally out of the GOP radar? I think it will be someone from the clown car but, who. We have some very interesting choices this time around but, just to let you know who I think won't be anywhere near the pick let me give you a hint, Trump and, Cruz, they are just too batshit crazy to make it past the first three debates, I see Trump crashing and burning after the first two and, Cruz going off on a "Green Ham and Eggs" thing by the third one. Rubio has a chance, he has some chops that can be a real asset to Bush, however, being president would be too much for him because, he looks like Oliver Twist asking, "Please sir, can I have some more?"

So, tell me, who do you think will be Jeb's running mate in the general? I'm really interested.