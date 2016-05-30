Really.........Religion?

I was thinking today about why I left Christianity behind and became a Pagan instead, yeah, I know but, I had my reasons and, they are still valid, especially in these religious/political times. I can understand the arguments of Big C Christians and, the arguments of Atheists but, I can't get over the small C Christians trying to say that they're following the teachings of Jesus, really, come on guys and, gals, do you really think that Yahweh or, Jesus would really want to kill someone simply because they are Liberal or, because they think differently than you or, because they see something different in the Constitution than you do? Here's my reasons for leaving Christianity behind, make of it what you will.

I had a son in my first marriage, now, at the time I was thinking of becoming a preacher, I was ready to attend a school for just that before I joined the Army, my first wife wasn't exactly attentive of our home and, wasn't exactly willing to leave her mothers apron strings behind, that I didn't mind so much since the school wasn't that far away, I could attend and be home on weekends, no sweat, what got me at the time was the fact that our son wasn't well, he was born sickly, in fact within 18 months of his birth he died. Our preacher and several members of the church seemed to think that it was "God's will" that this should happen, my question to them was, what god would wish death on an 18 month old baby? What kind of god was that? This wasn't the first time this kind of thing had happened in my life, a friend died in a car wreck during high school, he was a Christian, very devout in his beliefs, in fact he was the one who got me to join the church, according to the pastor, it was "God's will" again. What really decided me to leave Christianity behind was what happened to my sister, some of you on here know about her, I've mentioned her before, she was a Christian, very devout, she and her second husband attended church in Missouri, he wasn't as much of a Christian as she was, maybe, after consideration he wasn't any kind of Christian at all but, he was the reason, IMO, that she did what she did. One July 4th she took a gun and put it in her mouth and pulled the trigger. When we went to her former pastor and, asked him to perform the funeral he said he wouldn't because, she was a suicide, this was a woman who had been in church every day there was a service of any kind and, she performed all kinds of services for the church, as a volunteer, she was a nurse and, she was a great mother to her kids as well as a great wife to her husband. Since the church didn't agree with divorce and, she had gotten one before becoming a Christian she felt she couldn't divorce her second husband, even though he was a total jerk and, abusive towards her, this is something her church leaders had told her time and, time again. She couldn't leave the jerk because, he would keep one of the kids with him at all times to prevent her from doing just that, she was afraid for herself and her kids So, with all of this in mind and, with the current religious small c Christians running around I decided that I would rather be a Pagan than a Christian.