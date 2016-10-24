What I've learned this year about the Democratic process, that I didn't know before

Ok, here's the gist of what I've learned in the past year, "Stupid people vote too." What do I mean by this? Simple, there are people out there who will vote against their own best interest in every election and, then wonder why things have gotten so bad for them. One fellow I've been watching truly thinks Trump is the answer to all his problems, yet, he can't tell me or, anyone else what his problems are. He wishes to find a job but, he is unwilling to change anything about himself to find a job, from his hair to his clothes he needs a complete makeover even for the most menial of jobs and, he wants a job were he can start out near the top of the ladder earning top salary. Some how he believes it is HRC fault that he can't get a job, it has nothing to do with the fact that he dresses like a bum and, has a chip on his shoulders the size of a Redwood tree. The thing that I really see here is that most folks who wish to vote for Trump carry such a chip on their shoulders and are unwilling to look in the mirror for the person causing their problems. In the town were I live the unemployment rate is somewhere around 4%, since I started looking for work in the area I've found four jobs, an average of one job per month, of jobs that I'm qualified to do and, would like to do, I've also helped 25 other people find jobs in the same town, all 25 are working at jobs they love. The fact is what is being said about there not being jobs available is only half the story of some of these people, jobs are available, it's just not the kind of jobs these people want, everyone would love to start at the top but, it doesn't work that way.

What makes these people stupid isn't the fact that they want to start at the top of the job market or, that they think the "system" is out to get them, it's the fact that they think someone like Trump really cares about them, the fact is, he doesn't give a shit one way or the other about them, to quote Trump when he was talking about a state that is supporting him in large numbers, "The people of Iowa are stupid." This is what he truly believes about his supporters, they are stupid. Why does he think that? It's very simple, they are willing to vote against their own interests and, he knows, a vote for him is a vote against the average Americans best interests.

So, I say to Trumps supporters, go ahead and vote for Trump, or, vote against Hillary by voting for a third party candidate who won't even come close to winning and, by doing so vote Trump into the White House, just remember the old saying, "Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it."