The Current Set of Anti-Trump Protests, what do they mean to me and, how do I feel About Them.

It occurred to me that the Anti-Trump protest that started after the election have no real value to the shape of things to come for the next four years, if these people really felt this way, then why didn't they vote against Trump and, for Hillary? It is simply this, they felt the other guy would do the voting for them. I have seen this mentality on the vine more times than I care to name, people voting for Johnson or, Stein or, Sanders thinking that there would be enough voters to cover their bet should their choice lose or, they just decided not to vote at all "in protest", well, I said it before the election and, now I'm saying it again, if you do any of the above mentioned things when it comes to voting you vote for whomever wins, in this case, you voted for Trump with your vote or, non-vote. Congratulations you got what you wanted or, at least you got what the EXTREME Right thinks it wanted, a racist, misogynistic, bigot, rapist in the White House, enjoy it.

Remember this in four years, heck, remember this in two years because, that is when the next election might be, if Trump doesn't shread the Constitution and forbid elections by that time.