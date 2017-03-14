What do you expect?

There have been many country's over the century's, many kingdoms, most of them are gone, the only thing left of them are carvings on ancient walls and, tombs of their kings and, statues. What does that say about our 200+ year old Republic? Not much, we have grown over the past two century's thinking that we are the strongest country ever, in some ways we are, in others we are very weak. Let's have a look at our country in comparison to all the others that have ever existed.

History tells us that the Romans, Greeks, Persians, Mesopotamians, Egyptians. Mongols, Chinese, Japanese, in fact all the kingdoms of the past have either had to change or, have ended, most of the time by fractures from within their own governments. What about ours? Yes, we have a Constitution but, so did the Greeks and, Romans, what good did that do them? Trump has said that it is nothing more than an old piece of paper, how many other Republicans think that? How many people in this country think that the Constitution is only a piece of paper? It is one of the primary bases for our laws and, our freedoms. The Greeks and, the Romans let their laws founder and, fall, they started believing that strength was better and, the stronger in battle was always right, in other words, "Might makes Right", this is were we are heading today.

The Christians in this country seem to have forgotten one of Jesus's major teachings, the sermon on the mount, or, at least they have forgotten what he taught that day, the major portion of that day was on the Beatitudes, look it up Christians, it's very important for those of you who are truly Christian. I'm a Pagan but, I try to follow what is taught in that lesson and, I shouldn't have to tell any true Christian to remember them but, from what I've seen in the news and, in the posts on here and, on Twitter and, Face Book, yeah, there are very few Christians left. The sad thing is the ones who aren't Christian will take offense to what I have written here but, they will claim to be Christian. Remember, it was Jesus who said, "Judge not lest ye be judged by the same rod that thou uses to judge." Paraphrased a little.

If you are on the Right and, claim to be a Christian and, think Trump is a Christian then you need to take another look at him while keeping the Beatitudes and, the judge not verse in mind, if Trump stands up to that scrutiny then he is a Christian but, if he doesn't, which if your honest he won't, then you have elected a Deceiver to the most powerful office in the land.

"Do not be deceived, there are those who will come and, profess that they know me, but, I will know them not."