Conway: I Didn't Defend Trump For 'The Money' Because I Didn't Earn That Much

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday said allegations she only defended Donald Trump for a “paycheck” are “absurd” because she didn’t actually make that much money as his campaign manager. In a statement posted on Twitter, Conway said that her “beliefs, commitments and loyalties are plain to see.” “The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’ is absurd,” she wrote. “As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns.” Conway claimed she “walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars” to work in Trump’s administration and “would do it again.”

Sooooo, she did it for the sex? Ewwwwww.