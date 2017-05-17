FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

WASHINGTON — Firing FBI Director James Comey is already coming back to haunt President Donald Trump. In dismissing Comey last week, Trump created the very real possibility that a respected law enforcement official known for an outspoken nature and willingness to buck political convention could resurface in public. And while Comey himself has been silent, his associates have been exposing intriguing details of his encounters with Trump. On Tuesday, an associate revealed that Comey had written a memo in which he described Trump asking him to shut down an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.