Montana could be GOP's latest trouble spot

A Thursday special election in Montana is the latest example of Democrats contesting U.S. House seats that should be solidly Republican heading into next yearâ€™s midterm elections.

The seat, which opened when President Trump named Rep. Ryan Zinke to lead the Interior Department, has been Republican-held for two decades in a state Trump won in November by 20 points.Â

While polling gives the Republican, Greg Gianforte, anÂ advantage, the amount of attention and millions of dollars pouring into the race by outside groups in both parties signifies how Democrats are making a play for parts of the country once thought to be part of an impenetrable red wall.Â