'Final act of bravery': Men who were fatally stabbed trying to stop anti-Muslim rants identified

The Portland Mercury, a local newspaper, reported that Christian was a known right wing extremist and white supremacist who had attempted to assault protesters at local demonstrations in the past. Video from April 29, shot by Mercury reporter Doug Brown, showed Christian arriving at a March for Free Speech draped in an American flag and carrying a baseball bat. While there, Christian yelled to the crowd that he was a nihilist, shouted the n-word at people and gave Nazi salutes, Brown reported.