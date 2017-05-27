'Final act of bravery': Men who were fatally stabbed trying to stop anti-Muslim rants identified

The Portland Mercury, a local newspaper, reported that Christian was a known right wing extremist and white supremacist who had attempted to assault protesters at local demonstrations in the past. Video from April 29, shot by Mercury reporter Doug Brown, showed Christian arriving at a March for Free Speech draped in an American flag and carrying a baseball bat. While there, Christian yelled to the crowd that he was a nihilist, shouted the n-word at people and gave Nazi salutes, Brown reported.
Home grown terrorism, from the alt-Right.