Marc Kasowitz, the president's personal attorney, said Trump "never in form or substance directed or suggested" that Comey stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey testified that Trump asked him at a Feb. 14 meeting if "you can see your way clear" to letting Flynn go. Comey said he took those words "as a direction" to drop the case.
The Comey Hearing, FACT CHECKING TRUMPS LAWYER.
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 5:11 AM
