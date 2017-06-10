JIM ROGERS: The worst crash in our lifetime is coming

He says the Great Depression is coming again.

Rogers: It's going to be the biggest in my lifetime and I'm older than you. No, it's going to be serious stuff. We've had financial problems in America -- let's use America -- every four to seven years, since the beginning of the republic. Well, it's been over eight since the last one. This is the longest or second longest in recorded history, so it's coming. And the next time it comes -- you know, in 2008, we had a problem because of debt. Henry, the debt now -- that debt is nothing compared to what's happening now. In 2008, the Chinese had a lot of money saved for a rainy day. It started raining. They started spending the money. Now, even the Chinese have debt and the debt is much higher. The federal reserves, the central bank in America, the balance sheet is up over five times, since 2008. It's going to be the worst in your lifetime, my lifetime too. Be worried.