Comey fallout weighs on the GOP

Hey, GOP remember all the committees you had on the Obama Administration and, Sec. Clinton? You didn't find anything impeachable then but, when your guy has more than supposition and, innuendo against him you want to end the hearings? Eight times you investigated Benghazi and, found nothing, eight times you wasted the taxpayers time and, money and, found nothing. Let's play this out to the end and, not end it early, I want to know the truth and, so do 75% of Americans.