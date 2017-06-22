Trump Doesn't Have Recordings of Conversations With Comey, Source Says

Well, Trump still holds the record of most lies told in the first 100 days of a presidency or, any other time. Way to go Trump.

President Donald Trump doesn't have recordings of his conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey, according to a person familiar with the matter, capping weeks of speculation about whether such tapes exist.

Too bad, I would love to have heard Trump try to bully Comey on tape. Then again Trump could be lying about this, there could be tapes and, like Nixon he doesn't want to release them.