Trump reaches out to lawmakers on health care as another says 'no'

The Senate bill maintains much of the structure of the House's but differs in key ways. It would phase out Obamacare's expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor more gradually, waiting until after the 2020 presidential election, but would enact deeper cuts starting in 2025. It also would provide more generous tax subsidies than the House bill to help low-income people buy private insurance.

If it is so much better than the ACA why have they kept the Democrats out of the creation of it and, why have they not shown what the CBO thinks of it?