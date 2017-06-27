Health Bill Is in Peril as G.O.P. Support Wanes After Report

Ms. Collins wrote on Twitter on Monday evening that she wanted to work with her colleagues from both parties to fix flaws in the Affordable Care Act, but that the budget office's report showed that the "Senate bill won't do it."

The report left Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, with the unenviable choices of changing senator's stated positions, withdrawing the bill from consideration while he renegotiates or letting it go down to defeat, a remarkable conclusion to the Republicans seven-year push to repeal President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.