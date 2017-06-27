Sally Yates: Trump administration behavior 'should be alarming to us as a country'

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates slammed the Trump administration on Tuesday for ignoring legal and political norms, arguing that concerns about President Trump's conduct should go much deeper than whether he committed an impeachable offense.

"Surely [criminality is] not our bar. That's not the standard of conduct that we're looking for from our president or our administration," she said in a sweeping panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Look we should be looking a lot farther than whether Trump has broken a law or, not in our assessment of this administration, it has already been proven that this administration does not accept certain minority's as part of the U.S. citizenry and, it doesn't act as if it gives two flying f@cks about the poor or, the elderly in this country and, definitely doesn't care about women's rights.