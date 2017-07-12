Newsvine

gmross I'm not with Trump.

About I am a Democrat Articles: 100 Seeds: 130 Comments: 21647 Since: Sep 2010

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Is Leaving The Republican Party

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gmross I'm not with Trump. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Long time conservative thinks the party he has represented has lost something, IMO. The Right has become too extreme even for a "Gingrich Republican" it would seem with Joe Scarborough leaving the Republican Party to become an Independent. Of course it could also be a way at getting back at Trump who use to be friends with the ex-Republican until Trump started insulting Joe and, his co-host now girl friend Mika because, they had the audacity to criticize Trump on air over his lack of knowledge on how to be president.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor