MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Is Leaving The Republican Party

Long time conservative thinks the party he has represented has lost something, IMO. The Right has become too extreme even for a "Gingrich Republican" it would seem with Joe Scarborough leaving the Republican Party to become an Independent. Of course it could also be a way at getting back at Trump who use to be friends with the ex-Republican until Trump started insulting Joe and, his co-host now girl friend Mika because, they had the audacity to criticize Trump on air over his lack of knowledge on how to be president.