Long time conservative thinks the party he has represented has lost something, IMO. The Right has become too extreme even for a "Gingrich Republican" it would seem with Joe Scarborough leaving the Republican Party to become an Independent. Of course it could also be a way at getting back at Trump who use to be friends with the ex-Republican until Trump started insulting Joe and, his co-host now girl friend Mika because, they had the audacity to criticize Trump on air over his lack of knowledge on how to be president.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Is Leaving The Republican Party
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:26 PM
