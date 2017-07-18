Trump suggests Republicans will let ACA market collapse, then rewrite health law

As divisions between the two main ideological camps within the GOP widened Tuesday, Republicans were scrambling to contain the political fallout from the collapse of a months-long effort to rewrite Barack Obama's signature domestic accomplishment.

President Trump predicted Tuesday morning that Republicans may wait for the federal insurance market to collapse and then work to broker a deal to rewrite the nation's landmark health-care law, while Senate leaders pressed ahead with a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no immediate replacement.

But it became quickly apparent that GOP leaders, who were caught off guard by one of defections of their members Monday night, lacked the votes to abolish parts of the 2010 law outright. Three centrist Republican senators, Susan Collins (Maine), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)' all said they would oppose any vote to proceed with an immediate repeal of the law.