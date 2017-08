President Trump keeps calling the Russia investigation "fake news." But with each passing week, the independent investigation into Trump's campaign ties to Russia is getting more real, not less.

Here's how:

It's expanding, both in size and scope. Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has built a team of lawyers who have expertise in cybercrime, white-collar crime, the mob, money laundering and Watergate. Together, his team has more than a century of legal experience.