Newsvine

gmross Galen M. Ross.

About I am a Democrat Articles: 100 Seeds: 148 Comments: 22152 Since: Sep 2010

Trump threatens North Korea with 'trouble,' escalating tensions

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gmross Galen M. Ross. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Aug 11, 2017 2:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Trump and, Kim Jung are playing a dangerous game of catch. They are acting like petulant children who aren't getting enough attention from the people around them and, are doing everything they can to get that attention so, they are tossing the Nuclear football around in a china warehouse hoping to get a reaction from the other person or, from an adult in the room.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor