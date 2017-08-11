Trump and, Kim Jung are playing a dangerous game of catch. They are acting like petulant children who aren't getting enough attention from the people around them and, are doing everything they can to get that attention so, they are tossing the Nuclear football around in a china warehouse hoping to get a reaction from the other person or, from an adult in the room.
Trump threatens North Korea with 'trouble,' escalating tensions
