Newsvine

gmross Galen M. Ross.

About I am a Democrat Articles: 100 Seeds: 151 Comments: 22305 Since: Sep 2010

Will Trump's response to Charlottesville change anyone's minds about him?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gmross Galen M. Ross. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 12:31 PM
Discuss:

There was a new poll released  Wednesday morning, from Marist Polling. It showed Trump at 35 percent approval  a new low for the pollster  and suggested that support in Trump's base has softened, something that other pollsters have also picked up. Broadly speaking, the Marist poll falls in line with other recent surveys. A third to 40 percent of the country thinks Trump is doing a good job; more than half think he isn't.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor