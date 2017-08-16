There was a new poll released Wednesday morning, from Marist Polling. It showed Trump at 35 percent approval a new low for the pollster and suggested that support in Trump's base has softened, something that other pollsters have also picked up. Broadly speaking, the Marist poll falls in line with other recent surveys. A third to 40 percent of the country thinks Trump is doing a good job; more than half think he isn't.
Will Trump's response to Charlottesville change anyone's minds about him?
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 12:31 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment