Pressure on Manafort grows as feds track more income, possible money laundering

Overall, the probe centers on whether anyone on Donald Trump's campaign, or other Trump associates, assisted Moscow's election meddling. Russia's cyber mischief last year was designed to help the real estate mogul win in November.

But Mueller's team may also pursue "any matters" that are found in the course of the probe.

Manafort, who chaired the Trump campaign for three months in mid-2016 and earlier spent two months coordinating the search for pro-Trump delegates, is a prime target as investigators attempt to win the cooperation of key members of the campaign's inner circle, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the inquiry is confidential.