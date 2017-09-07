Analysis | Trump fudges the numbers to promote his GDP growth

There is little doubt that the economy continues to strengthen underÂ President Trump. But yet another misleading argument is emerging from him and his supporters in an effort to pump up his successes.

Here's what Trump said Wednesday in his tax reform speech in Missouri:

In the last 10 years, our economy has grown at only around 2 percent a year. And today, a very appropriate day that this should happen , we just announced that we hit 3 percent in GDP. It just came out. And on a yearly basis, as you know, the last administration, during an eight-year period, never hit 3 percent. So we're really on our way.