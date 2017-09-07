AP FACT CHECK: Trump on taxes

TRUMP: "The taxes are crazy. The highest taxed nation in the world."

THE FACTS: Trump has complained before about tax burdens in the United States. But the overall U.S. tax burden is actually one of the lowest among the 32 developed and large emerging-market economies tracked by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Taxes made up 26.4 percent of the total U.S. economy in 2015, according to the OECD. That's far below Denmark's tax burden of 46.6 percent, Britain's 32.5 percent or Germany's 36.9 percent. Just four OECD countries had a lower tax bite than the U.S.: South Korea, Ireland, Chile and Mexico.