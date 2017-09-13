Newsvine

Trump press secretary: Feds should consider prosecuting Comey

Wed Sep 13, 2017
"I think if there was ever a moment where we feel, someone has broken law, particularly if they are the head of the FBI, I think that's certainly something that should be looked at," Sanders said.

It is unusual for the White House to advise the Justice Department on what cases to examine. Sanders said that she's "not here to ever direct DOJ into actions."

