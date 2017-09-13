Newsvine

Trump will sign resolution condemning white supremacists

Never before in the history of this country has it been necessary for Congress to have a president sign a document stating he was against the KKK and, the Neo-Nazi's in order to clarify were he stands on racism, however, with this president and, the past eight months of his presidency, it has become necessary.

