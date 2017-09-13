Never before in the history of this country has it been necessary for Congress to have a president sign a document stating he was against the KKK and, the Neo-Nazi's in order to clarify were he stands on racism, however, with this president and, the past eight months of his presidency, it has become necessary.
Trump will sign resolution condemning white supremacists
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:59 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment