Medicaid directors issue warning on new ObamaCare repeal bill

"States will need to develop overall strategies, invest in infrastructure development, systems changes, provider and managed care plan contracting, and perform a host of other activities. The vast majority of states will not be able to do so within the two-year timeframe envisioned here, especially considering the apparent lack of federal funding in the bill to support these critical activities."

The directors also hit Senate Republicans for not having a full Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score before a possible vote on the bill, "which should be the bare minimum required for beginning consideration."

"With only a few legislative days left for the entire process to conclude, there clearly is not sufficient time for policymakers, Governors, Medicaid Directors, or other critical stakeholders to engage in the thoughtful deliberation necessary to ensure successful long-term reforms," the directors said.